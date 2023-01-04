Wynn Macau Ltd to pay most staff special bonus on Jan 16

Macau casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd is to pay a “special allowance” on January 16, to most of its 11,600 employees.

Nearly 98 percent of the firm’s current workforce, operating the Wynn Macau (pictured) and Wynn Palace casino resorts, will be entitled to such a payment – equivalent to one month’s gross salary – a recent announcement from the firm noted. Typically, the most senior levels of casino company management are excluded from such schemes.

The special allowance was “to show the company’s appreciation to all team members for their collective efforts during the past challenging year,” Wynn Macau Ltd stated.

“Following the recent award of gaming licences and the removal of pandemic travel restrictions, we are optimistic about our prospects in 2023,” said Linda Chen, vice-chairman of Wynn Macau Ltd, quoted in the announcement.

She added: “We will commence significant efforts to implement non-gaming attractions and introduce visitors from new markets. Our valuable team members will be an important part of these new initiatives.”

Wynn Macau Ltd has been awarded a new, 10-year casino concession in Macau, starting from January 1 this year. The group is set to spend MOP17.7 billion (US$2.21 billion) over the course of the decade-long concession, with MOP16.5 billion of that – or about 93.2 percent – set for expanding international markets and non-gaming investments.