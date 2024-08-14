Wynn Palace casino resort opens medical tourism facility

Macau casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd announced on Wednesday the opening of a “medical centre” (pictured) at its Cotai property Wynn Palace, amid the local casino sector’s pledge to help Macau’s economic diversification.

The new facility – “EliteKinesio Medical Centre (Wynn Palace)” – is at the spa of the resort, and will offer physical therapy treatments and “tailored” exercise programmes. It will also provide visceral manipulation therapy, cardio and pulmonary rehabilitation programmes, according to Wynn Macau Ltd’s announcement.

The facility is a collaboration with Macau-registered physical therapist Cary Lam, Wynn Macau Ltd noted in its release.

An EliteKinesio-branded physical therapy service has an operation on Macau peninsula, according to GGRAsia’s checks.

Wynn Macau Ltd said its facility would boost city’s “Tourism + Wellness” initiative in line with the Macau government’s “1+4” economic diversification strategy.

The latter is a reference to the Macau government’s policy of seeking diversified development within the casino and leisure industry, as well as Macau developing four other non-gaming industries: health; finance; technology; as well as conventions and exhibitions, and cultural and sports events business.

All six Macau casino concessionaires are required by the government to commit to various non-gaming initiatives, as a condition for their current 10-year concessions that started in January 2023.

Those initiatives include: meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) business, entertainment performances, sports events, cultural activities, health tourism, themed amusements, gourmet food, promotion of tourism in local neighbourhoods, and marine leisure activities.