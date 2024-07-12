Wynn Palace, Shanghai cabaret partner for Macau production

Hong Kong-listed Wynn Macau Ltd has announced a partnership with Candor – a Shanghai-based cabaret – for a temporary production at its Wynn Palace casino resort on Cotai.

Titled “Welcome To Babylon”, the adults-only cabaret-style show (pictured) will premiere at the Wynn Palace Entertainment Event Marquee on July 19. It will be available for three consecutive weekends, on Fridays and Saturdays.

Through this new partnership, Wynn Macau Ltd “continues to introduce diverse and culturally entertaining experiences for Macau residents and tourists from around the world in support of the Macau SAR Government’s ‘1+4’ appropriate diversification development strategy and the development of the non-gaming sector,” the firm said in a press release on Thursday.

As part of the Macau government’s tender process for new 10-year gaming concessions, bidders were asked to create plans and pledge investment on a number of issues, including bringing in more non-gaming attractions.

Wynn Macau Ltd pledged to spend at least MOP17.7 billion (US$2.20 billion) over the course of its 2023-2032 Macau concession. Of that, MOP16.5 billion – or about 93.2 percent – is for expanding international markets and non-gaming investments.

The Wynn Macau Ltd cabaret production marks the return – albeit temporary – of large-scale cabaret shows to the city’s casino complexes.

Rival operator Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd had hosted, at its City of Dreams resort, a resident cabaret show called Taboo, also for mature audiences. It ran from April 2013 to March 2016: when Taboo closed, Melco Resorts said it was a “temporary closure”.