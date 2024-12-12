Wynn Resorts adds executives to investor relations team

Casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd, the parent of Macau concessionaire Wynn Macau Ltd, says it has strengthened the group’s investor relations team via new appointments.

Price Karr will be assuming the position of senior vice president of investor relations, “leading Wynn Resorts’ investor relations team, in addition to his current roles as senior vice president of corporate finance and treasurer,” stated the company in a Wednesday press release.

According to the announcement, Mr Karr joined Wynn Resorts in 2008 and spent five years with the group, developing “strong familiarity across the business”.

Before rejoining Wynn Resorts in March 2023 as vice president of corporate finance and treasurer, Mr Karr worked at Goldman Sachs, where he was a vice president on the real estate, gaming, and lodging investment banking team.

He previously worked on the real estate, gaming, leisure and lodging team at Deutsche Bank.

The update said Lauren Seiler is joining Wynn Resorts as vice president of investor relations, reporting to Mr Karr.

“Ms Seiler brings extensive experience in the global casino gaming industry and robust relationships with the sell-side and buy-side communities,” said the casino firm.

“In addition to her previous investor relations roles, she has a broad background in business development, strategic planning, capital allocation, and mergers and acquisitions, and a track record of driving growth in gaming companies, including through expansion to new regional and international markets,” it added.

The release said Mr Karr and Ms Seiler “will oversee all aspects of Wynn Resorts’ investor relations strategy, working closely with the investment community as the company continues to execute its key growth initiatives”.

The announcement quoted Julie Cameron-Doe, Wynn Resorts’ chief financial officer, as saying: “I am pleased that Price is taking on this important additional responsibility and we welcome Lauren to bolster our investor relations programme.”

Ms Cameron-Doe said: “Price has consistently proven himself to be adept at communicating Wynn Resorts’ strategy and compelling opportunities to our investor base.”

She added: “Lauren will be an excellent complement to Price, bringing deep industry knowledge, fresh perspectives and a track record of enhancing relationships with the investment community through clear, consistent and transparent communications.”