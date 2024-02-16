Wynn Resorts CEO Billings grossed US$2mln via share sale

Wynn Resorts Ltd chief executive Craig Billings (pictured) has grossed approximately US$2.08 million from a February 8 sale of 19,235 units of the casino company’s common stock, at an average price of US$108 per share, according to filings made respectively to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s shareholding disclosure system.

Wynn Resorts is the parent of Hong Kong-listed Wynn Macau Ltd, which runs Macau gaming properties Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. Mr Billings is also CEO of Wynn Macau Ltd.

The disposal of Wynn Resorts stock saw Mr Billings’ long position in the parent reduced slightly to 0.31 percent, from 0.33 percent.

Julie Cameron-Doe, chief financial officer of Wynn Resorts, has also recently sold some stock she held in the firm.

She grossed US$671,938 from disposing of 6,383 shares in the parent on February 9, at an average price of US$105.27 per unit. Her long position in the company remains at 0.08 percent. Ms Cameron-Doe is also a non-executive director of Wynn Macau Ltd, according to an August filing by the latter firm.

Wynn Resorts was trading at US$105.73 a share by market close in the U.S. on Thursday.