Wynn Resorts legal counsel in post-founder era to retire

Ellen Whitmore (pictured), one of a new tranche of Wynn Resorts Ltd executives appointed soon after the departure of the company’s founder Steve Wynn in 2018, has told the firm she will retire with effect from January 31 next year.

She has been executive vice president, general counsel and secretary since July 2018, according to a previous filing by the United States-based company that is parent of Macau operator Wynn Macau Ltd.

Mr Wynn left the parent business in February 2018, amid allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denied.

A Friday filing on Ms Whittemore’s announcement said she would spend a period as a consultant with Wynn Resorts to support the transition to her successor Jacqui Krum, who has been with the group since 2013.

Craig Billings, chief executive of Wynn Resorts, was cited in an accompanying Friday press release as saying: “Ellen Whittemore was, in the truest sense, the right person at the right time to help lead Wynn Resorts through a thicket of litigation and corporate governance changes.”

In September 2023 it was reported via U.S. media, that nine women salon workers who had filed a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2019 against the group, had reached a settlement with Wynn Resorts Ltd and Wynn Las Vegas LLC.

In February 2019, the Nevada Gaming Commission imposed a US$20-million penalty on Wynn Resorts for 10 violations of the state’s Gaming Control Act and the commission’s rules, concerning failure to take appropriate action regarding allegations of sexual misconduct made against Mr Wynn and at least one other unnamed executive.

Mr Billings noted in the Friday press release regarding Ms Whittemore’s work for the company: “Ellen’s track record, including her reputation as a person of the highest integrity, was essential in working with regulators, our board, and employees during a time of transition and change.

“Recently, Ellen led the successful effort to resolve key remaining legal and litigation matters overhanging the company, and I appreciate her hard work on those issues.”

It was reported earlier this month that Wynn Resorts and certain of the group’s former executives had agreed to pay US$70 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that accused the casino firm of “securities fraud” for not disclosing the sexual misconduct allegations against Mr Wynn. According to the claims, the lack of timely disclosure cost the company millions of U.S. dollars.

Friday’s press release from Wynn Resorts noted that the departing legal counsel had been “instrumental in the company’s efforts to enhance its workplace culture, corporate ethics and governance.”

It said she would continue to serve on the Wynn Macau Ltd board, and act as a consultant to the parent.

Ms Whittemore’s successor Ms Krum joined Wynn Resorts in 2013 to assist with the development of gaming projects in the U.S. and abroad and was a member of the team that won the gaming licence bid in the Eastern Massachusetts area for Wynn Resorts.

In 2015, she moved from Las Vegas to Boston to become the senior vice president and general counsel at Encore Boston Harbor, helping to lead the opening of that resort in 2019.