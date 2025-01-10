Wynn Resorts to buy Crown London from Crown Resorts

Casino developer Wynn Resorts Ltd, the parent of Macau gaming operator Wynn Macau Ltd, has announced that it will acquire Crown London (Aspinalls), a small, members-only casino (pictured) in the heart of London’s upscale Mayfair district, in the United Kingdom’s capital.

“The acquisition is subject to the receipt of customary regulatory approvals, which are anticipated in the second half of 2025,” said the suitor in a press release. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The announcement quoted Wynn Resorts chief executive, Craig Billings, as saying: “This acquisition of an iconic asset offers us a presence in a global gateway city and will create a conduit for Wynn guests to visit our resorts, particularly Wynn Al Marjan Island which is slated to open in the first quarter of 2027 in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.”

Wynn Resorts is developing the Wynn Al Marjan Island casino resort in Ras Al Khaimah, one of the emirates. In November, the casino firm said the project was on track for “topping off in December 2025”.

Crown London spans two townhouses at 27-28 Curzon Street, Mayfair.

According to the release, the venue “offers 20 gaming tables in a variety of sophisticated salons, as well as an intimate restaurant and lounge for entertaining”.

The casino will operate under the Crown London name until the transaction closes, stated Wynn Resorts.

In its own statement, David Tsai, Crown Resorts CEO, said the sale of Crown London “aligns” with the company’s “strategy to invest” in its “Australian assets and customer offering to deliver sustainable growth for the business in our core market”.

“Our priority is to deliver new and elevated experiences for our guests in Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney in line with our strategy to be the leading entertainment destinations in Australia,” added Mr Tsai.