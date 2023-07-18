Wynn venues are first Macau members of Preferred Hotels

Casino-hotel operator Wynn Macau Ltd says it has signed a “strategic cooperation agreement” with United States-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts, with Wynn Macau on the city’s peninsula and Wynn Palace (pictured) in the Cotai district becoming members of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ “Legend Collection”.

The two properties are the first Macau hotels to be part of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ global portfolio.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts represents more than 650 independent hotels, resorts, and residences, across 80 countries, according to its corporate website.

“The brand prestige and global operating scale of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, combined with the excellence of the Wynn brand and its global vision, will lead Macau toward achieving its goal of expanding into overseas markets and promoting moderate, economic diversification,” stated Wynn Macau Ltd in a Tuesday announcement.

The Macau government has a stated policy aim of encouraging its casino concessionaires to draw more of their customers from markets beyond China.

According to the release, Preferred Hotels & Resorts “will provide Wynn with additional regional and global marketing support, including strategic sales solutions, global connectivity through reservations services, progressive distribution technology, [and] individualised guest support.”

The agreement is designed to help “develop more targeted customer groups” for Wynn Macau Ltd properties, creating “more growth opportunities” for the tourism and the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industries, suggested the announcement.