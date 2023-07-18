Wynn venues are first Macau members of Preferred Hotels

Jul 18, 2023 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News, Macau
Casino-hotel operator Wynn Macau Ltd says it has signed a “strategic cooperation agreement” with United States-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts, with Wynn Macau on the city’s peninsula and Wynn Palace (pictured) in the Cotai district becoming members of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ “Legend Collection”.
The two properties are the first Macau hotels to be part of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ global portfolio.
Preferred Hotels & Resorts represents more than 650 independent hotels, resorts, and residences, across 80 countries, according to its corporate website.
“The brand prestige and global operating scale of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, combined with the excellence of the Wynn brand and its global vision, will lead Macau toward achieving its goal of expanding into overseas markets and promoting moderate, economic diversification,” stated Wynn Macau Ltd in a Tuesday announcement.
The Macau government has a stated policy aim of encouraging its casino concessionaires to draw more of their customers from markets beyond China.
According to the release, Preferred Hotels & Resorts “will provide Wynn with additional regional and global marketing support, including strategic sales solutions, global connectivity through reservations services, progressive distribution technology, [and] individualised guest support.”
The agreement is designed to help “develop more targeted customer groups” for Wynn Macau Ltd properties, creating “more growth opportunities” for the tourism and the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industries, suggested the announcement.
Jul 18, 2023
Jul 18, 2023
Jul 18, 2023
Jul 18, 2023
Jul 18, 2023VIP baccarat generated nearly MOP12.16 billion (US$1.51 billion) in Macau in the second quarterof 2023, up 41.9 percent from the first three months this year. The figure accounted...
Jul 18, 2023
(Click here for more)
Jul 13, 2023The sell-off of public-sector casinos in the Philippines...
Jul 13, 2023Artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to have an expanding...
Jul 12, 2023Macau might see its annual casino gross gaming revenue...
Jul 12, 2023Macau needs all its stakeholders to work together if the...
Jul 12, 2023Ed Bowers (pictured), president global development at...
Jul 11, 2023The speed of the recovery in the Macau tourism market has...
Jul 11, 2023Wilfred Wong Ying Wai (pictured), president of Macau casino...
Jul 11, 2023After a three-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a G2E...
Jun 20, 2023Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, a branded exhibition and...
"The ... month-on-month rise in average wager/player continues to show that visitors to Macau are still demonstrating some higher-than-pre-Covid-19 spending power"
George Choi and Ryan Cheung
Analysts at Citigroup