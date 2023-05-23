‘Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War’ by Pragmatic aims to vary play

In “Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War”, a new digital slot game from online content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd, game volatility is decided by the users.

The 5×5, 15-payline slot offers two game modes: ‘Olympus’ and ‘Hades’. For the first, volatility is classified as ‘high’, with game graphics featuring Zeus and Pegasus, as well as eagle, helmet, and cup symbols. Play in Olympus mode also features the occasional flash of lightning, and players can expect frequent free spins.

In the Hades mode, volatility is ranked ‘very high’. The god of the underworld is joined by Cerberus, as well as phoenix, fiery helmet, and cup symbols.

In both game modes, expanding ‘wild’ symbols – a thunderbolt in Olympus and a two-pronged weapon known as a ‘bident’ in Hades – can hit in the base game or free spins to expand the entire reel and apply a multiplier of up to 100x the bet.

Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War builds on a popular game theme previously explored by Pragmatic Play in “Gates of Olympus”.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was cited as saying in a Monday press release regarding the new game: “Not only can players switch between the volatile world of Olympus and even more volatile Hades whenever they like, but they will also experience different game play in the process – everything from how the game looks and sounds to how it plays.”

She added: “With wins of up 15,000-times available, we hope players enjoy this epic battle of the gods.”