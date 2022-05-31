 

Zheng Xincong takes over as Beijing point man in Macau

May 31, 2022 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

Zheng Xincong has been appointed the Chinese government’s chief representative in Macau. As new director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau Special Administrative Region, he replaces Fu Ziying, who had been in the post since December 2018. The announcement was made on Monday by China’s State Council.

Mr Zheng, 58, was one of the three deputy directors of the Liaison Office in Macau, having been appointed to the position in July last year. In his previous position, he focused on legal, cultural and youth affairs.

He holds an engineering degree from the Party School of the Fujian Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The announcement said that Mr Zheng would also replace Mr Fu as national security affairs adviser to Macau’s Committee for Safeguarding National Security. Mr Zheng was previously a security technical adviser to that committee.

Mr Zheng served previously as vice governor of Fujian province, and as a member and secretary of the Fujian provincial party committee.

The Liaison Office acts as Beijing’s representative agency in Macau and is one of three central government bodies with a presence in the city. The other two are the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the local garrison for the People’s Liberation Army.

