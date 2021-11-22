Zhuhai eases Covid test rule for travel inbound via Macau

With effect from 1am on Tuesday (November 23), people intending to travel from Macau to the neighbouring city of Zhuhai, in mainland China, will face relaxed rules regarding Covid-19 testing.

Such travellers will need to hold a nucleic acid test certificate issued within seven days, proving they are ‘negative’ for Covid-19 infection. The news came in a Monday notice issued by Zhuhai’s Covid-19 prevention and control authority, quoted by the Macau government.

It is a relaxation from the 48-hour validity rule that had been introduced on October 19 by the Zhuhai authorities.

Zhuhai is the main land-travel route to Macau for visitors from mainland China. From September 26 until October 18, the Zhuhai authorities had an inbound compulsory quarantine for most travellers from Macau, due to concerns about risk of a community outbreak of Covid-19 in Macau after a number of infections there starting in late September.

Mainland China is the only place to have a mostly quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau.

In other developments, it was announced on Monday that starting from 1am on Tuesday, Macau would also ease the Covid-19 test requirements for people leaving the city by boat: it would now be sufficient to hold a nucleic acid test certificate issued within seven days proving travellers were ‘negative’ for Covid-19 infection.