Zitro to display diverse portfolio for the Asian market

Luxembourg-based Zitro International S.A.R.L says it will be displaying so “cutting-edge”, tailor-made gaming products for the Asian market at this year’s Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia casino trade show and conference in Macau. The event will take place at the Venetian Macao from June 4 to 6.

Zitro said in a written announcement that the group’s “growing presence in Asia” was “evident”, following the “recent expansion in the Philippines”. The company said it would be launching soon, at major casino resorts in Manila, some of its “most successful slot games”.

It added: “This momentum positions Zitro for even greater growth in Asia, with more exciting installations on the horizon.”

From video slot games to the online universe of Zitro Digital, the company said it would showcase at G2E Asia a “comprehensive suite of products that deliver both player engagement and revenue growth”.

Zitro will be displaying its “Fu Frog” and “Fu Pots” games at the event, “featuring persistent elements and multi-level progressives”. “Drum Dynasty”, which offers “unique” bonuses features, will also be part of the firm’s booth.

The company said it would also showcase its “Epic Empires” title, a multi-game featuring a new three-level link bonus, and the “88 Link” series, which it said was “renowned for its captivating Asian-themed graphics and mechanics”.

Sebastian Salat, president for international at Zitro, said in prepared remarks that the company was “thrilled to showcase” its “latest innovations at G2E Asia 2024”.

“Our commitment to the Asian market remains steadfast, and we are confident that our player-centric products, tailored to the region’s vibrant gaming culture, will resonate with both operators and players,” he added.