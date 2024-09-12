Zitro to launch new ‘Concept’ cabinet in October

Gaming supplier Zitro International says it will debut its new “Concept” cabinet line at the upcoming Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States. The casino industry trade show and conference will take place from October 7 to 10.

Zitro said it would showcase at the event its product portfolio featuring a diverse line-up of games compatible with both the Concept and the “Glare” cabinet lines.

“This strategic move reinforces Zitro’s commitment to providing operators with maximum flexibility and ensuring their games are compatible across a wide range of configurations to secure their investment,” stated the firm in a Tuesday press release.

“We are excited to introduce our new Concept cabinet line, which represents a significant milestone for Zitro,” said Derik Mooberry, chief executive of Zitro USA, as cited in the announcement.

He added: “Its cutting-edge technology, combined with our exceptional game content, will elevate the gaming experience and offer greater diversity for operators.”

Mr Mooberry said the G2E event next month would “undoubtedly be the ideal setting” to showcase the company’s “latest releases and celebrate this new chapter for Zitro”.

Aside from existing games, the gaming supplier will also unveil at the trade show the “Wonder Dream” title, which it says is “an immersive multi-game experience that introduces brand-new game mechanics to the market”.

Zitro Digital, the company’s online division, will also showcase its expanding offer of digital video bingo and video slot games, as well as the launch of the new “Fu Frog” series.

Sebastian Salat, president for international at Zitro, said in a recent interview with GGRAsia that the firm was aiming to become a “premier” supplier in Asia.