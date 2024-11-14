Zitro’s new Concept cabinets promise ‘immersive’ play

Gaming supplier Zitro International says its new Concept cabinet product line is designed to elevate users’ gaming experience and provide “total immersion” for players. The company unveiled the new slot cabinets in October, during the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.

The line features three cabinets: Concept Prime, with a 55-inch screen; Concept Prime-J (pictured), with a 55-inch curved screen; and Concept Deluxe, with three 32-inch screens.

In a Wednesday announcement, Zitro said among innovations included in the Concept line was the “exclusive Magic Lighting” feature.

“With over 10,680 lumens, this feature offers a light show synchronising with the game, creating an immersive atmosphere on the gaming floor,” it stated.

The new cabinets provide an “augmented gameplay”, thanks to larger screens, “which extend to the XXL deck screen and topper,” added the firm.

“The Concept line has been designed to maximise space on gaming floors, adapting to any configuration. Its efficient design allows for different bank arrangements, optimising the available area,” said Zitro.

Sebastian Salat, president for international at Zitro, said in an August interview with GGRAsia that the firm was aiming to become a “premier” supplier in Asia.

“Asia, particularly the Philippines, is, without a doubt, the fastest and biggest expanding gaming market these days. Zitro is firmly committed to establishing itself as a major player on this continent, with specific Asian themes and a fully dedicated local team,” said Mr Salat.