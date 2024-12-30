Zitro’s technology campus in India gets ISO certification

Gaming supplier Zitro International says its technology campus (pictured) in the Indian city of Bangalore has achieved the ISO 9001:2015 certification, a globally-recognised quality-management systems standard.

“This milestone comes less than a year after the campus opened, underscoring Zitro’s commitment to quality management, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth,” stated the company in a recent press release.

According to the announcement, the certification process involved a comprehensive audit of Zitro’s operations at its technology campus in Bangalore.

“This included developing a robust quality management system and detailed process documentation across all departments,” stated the firm.

The audit, which took place on November 13, “confirmed the implementation and functionality of the quality system,” it added.

The company said its technology campus in Bangalore is dedicated to software development.

“This certification recognises the effort and dedication of the Zitro team in Bangalore,” added the gaming supplier.

Zitro stated the certification “reinforces the company’s position as a benchmark in the gaming industry, highlighting its ability to maintain high-quality standards and meet the expectations of the global market”.

Sebastian Salat, president for international at Zitro, said in an August interview with GGRAsia that the firm was aiming to become a “premier” supplier in Asia.