60pct of first Macau tour sign-ups opt for resort element

Six out of 10 Macau people initially signing up to take part in a MOP280-million (US$35.1 million) subsidised scheme for tours around the city to support the local travel trade, chose trips with stops at the city’s casino resorts.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 3,135 people had applied to take part in the “Macao Ready Go! Local Tours” initiative. Of those, 60 percent opted for so-called “leisure” tours and the remainder for so-called “community” tours, said Inês Chan, an official from the Macao Government Tourism Office, during a regular government briefing that day on the local impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

The “leisure” tour category includes itineraries with stops respectively at non-gaming facilities at the city’s casino resorts including: Wynn Palace, a casino resort promoted by Wynn Macau Ltd; the backstage area of the House of Dancing Water show at the City of Dreams Macau property of Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd; and at Melco Resorts’ majority-owned Studio City.

Other “leisure” tour stops cover: MGM Cotai, a venue promoted by MGM China Holdings Ltd; Grand Lisboa, a casino hotel run by SJM Holdings Ltd; the new digital interactive art display “teamLab SuperNature Macao” at the Venetian Macao complex run by Sands China Ltd; the Parisian Macao, also run by Sands China; and Galaxy Macau, the flagship Cotai resort of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

One of the tour itineraries involving a stop at the teamLab attraction had attracted 400 applicants as Wednesday, said the tourism bureau’s Ms Chan.