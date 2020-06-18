60pct of first Macau tour sign-ups opt for resort element

Jun 18, 2020 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Six out of 10 Macau people initially signing up to take part in a MOP280-million (US$35.1 million) subsidised scheme for tours around the city to support the local travel trade, chose trips with stops at the city’s casino resorts.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 3,135 people had applied to take part in the “Macao Ready Go! Local Tours” initiative. Of those, 60 percent opted for so-called “leisure” tours and the remainder for so-called “community” tours, said Inês Chan, an official from the Macao Government Tourism Office, during a regular government briefing that day on the local impact of the Covid-19 crisis.
The “leisure” tour category includes itineraries with stops respectively at non-gaming facilities at the city’s casino resorts including: Wynn Palace, a casino resort promoted by Wynn Macau Ltd; the backstage area of the House of Dancing Water show at the City of Dreams Macau property of Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd; and at Melco Resorts’ majority-owned Studio City.
Other “leisure” tour stops cover: MGM Cotai, a venue promoted by MGM China Holdings Ltd; Grand Lisboa, a casino hotel run by SJM Holdings Ltd; the new digital interactive art display “teamLab SuperNature Macao” at the Venetian Macao complex run by Sands China Ltd; the Parisian Macao, also run by Sands China; and Galaxy Macau, the flagship Cotai resort of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.
One of the tour itineraries involving a stop at the teamLab attraction had attracted 400 applicants as Wednesday, said the tourism bureau’s Ms Chan.
Jun 17, 2020
Jun 16, 2020
Jun 19, 2020
Jun 19, 2020
Jun 19, 2020The chief executive of casino services and hotel-operating firm Macau Legend Development Ltd says it is to redesign a planned project called Legendale Hotel for its waterside gaming and tourism...
Jun 19, 2020
(Click here for more)
57pct
Percentage of past-year casino visitors reporting the option for digital or contactless payments on the casino floor was important to them because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to research by the American Gaming Association