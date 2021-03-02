Covid-19 test cert no longer needed for Macau casino entry

From after the stroke of midnight on Wednesday (March 3) people wishing to enter Macau casino floors will no longer need to show a test certificate proving they are free of Covid-19 infection, said on Tuesday the Macau government.

But the rule whereby all individuals from mainland China arriving in Macau must have a negative nucleic acid test report issued within seven days of arrival, stays in place, added the authorities. A number of investment analysts has suggested that the Covid-19 test requirement for entry to Macau itself, and the duration of the test certificate validity, is an inhibiting factor for would-be tourists to Macau from mainland China.

The mainland is currently the only place to have a largely quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau.

The local authorities had introduced the Covid-19 test certificate rule for casino entry with effect from July 15.

Factors affecting the decision to ease the Covid-19 test rule for casino access included, said the local government, the ongoing “strict compliance” at casino floors with Covid-19 countermeasures.

That included: self-certification of individuals’ health via the local online health code system in order to access casino floors; use of protective face masks; introduction of separating barriers between players; and social distance rules ensuring reasonable distancing between all those inside casinos.

The Macau government said also contributing to the decision of cancelling the Covid-19 test certificate requirement was the fact that the epidemic risk in mainland China had been “significantly reduced” since mid-February.

Currently, there were no areas in mainland China of “medium- or high-incidence” of Covid-19 infection “for at least 10 consecutive days, nor local transmission for 24 consecutive days”.

Furthermore, the “epidemic will be relatively more stable as the weather becomes warmer,” added the Macau government announcement.

The news of the relaxation comes as it emerged on Monday that Macau casino gross gaming revenue in the month of February actually fell 8.9 percent month-on-month. This February encompassed Chinese New Year, in pre-pandemic times usually one of the strongest trading periods for the city’s gaming floors.