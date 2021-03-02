Foreigner-only Vietnam casinos seek local trade: report

A number of casinos in Vietnam has reportedly lobbied the authorities there for the right to admit local gamblers to make up for a lack of business due to inbound restrictions on foreign visitors amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

That is according to local news outlet VnExpress, which did not cite the source of the information.

Only two casino projects in Vietnam are currently allowed to cater for economically-qualified locals under a pilot scheme run by the national government.

One is the already-operating Corona Resort and Casino, on the southern island of Phu Quoc. The other is due to be in Van Don in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

The venues that are only currently permitted to cater to foreign gamblers but that are said to be lobbying for a relaxation of that rule amid Covid-19, include “facilities in major travel destinations such as Quang Nam and Ba Ria-Vung Tau,” reported VnExpress.

In recent years, a number of modern casino resorts that rely on foreign gamblers have been developed in Vietnam.

They include Hoiana, with investment involving Hong Kong-listed Suncity Group Holdings Ltd; and the Grand Ho Tram Strip, a mixed-use development including foreigner-only casino.