G2E Asia to host online expo, conference on May 25

Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, a casino industry trade fair and conference that takes place in Macau, has announced an online expo and conference, to take place on May 25. The event is designed to help gaming industry professionals in Asia to “explore exciting new innovations” in a “new era of gaming and entertainment,” said the organisers in a Tuesday statement.

“This will serve as an engagement opportunity as the industry gets ready for an exciting return to Macau with G2E Asia taking place in August 2021,” stated the announcement.

In January, the event promoters said the 2021 edition of G2E Asia (pictured in a file photo) was to be pushed back to August 17 to 19 inclusive. The event had been scheduled for May 25 to 27 inclusive.

G2E Asia is co-organised by Reed Exhibitions and the American Gaming Association. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the trade show had been held annually in Macau since 2007.

The 2020 edition was retimed twice from its planned May slot, then dropped entirely from that year’s calendar, due to the pandemic.

The promoters describe the G2E Asia online expo and conference as a “one-stop platform to promote products” and “generate valuable leads”. The online event also includes a business-matching platform, and a business delegation partnership programme, in order to “facilitate” fresh business opportunities via pre-scheduled meetings, stated the organisers.