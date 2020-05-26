MBS nightclub Marquee to hold virtual events into June

May 26, 2020 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News, Singapore, Top of the deck
Marquee Singapore (pictured), a nightclub at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino resort in Singapore, says it will run a number of virtual events into June. The MBS complex is currently shuttered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The actual gaming venues at Singapore’s two casino complexes – Marina Bay Sands, run by a unit of United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp, and Resorts World Sentosa run by Genting Singapore Ltd – are to remain shut beyond June 1, the city-state’s Casino Regulatory Authority confirmed to GGRAsia last week.
On Friday, Marquee Singapore held a virtual event with prominent DJs Nicky Romero, Steve Aoki and Andrew Rayel to mark the club’s first anniversary. It was done via the video conference platform Zoom and the live-video streaming platform Twitch. Marquee Singapore opened in mid-April last year.
That was the advent of a “new series of virtual clubbing experiences throughout the months of May and June, headlined by world-renowned DJs,” said a press announcement.
The series of virtual events is to feature DJs Dash Berlin, MaRLo, Dannic, Blasterjaxx and Paul Van Dyk.
“We may be physically apart during this current period in Singapore, but we still hope to bring a slice of Marquee’s nightlife to our fans’ homes,” Noah Tepperberg, co-founder of Marquee brand owner Tao Group Hospitality, was cited as saying in the release.
