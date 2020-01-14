Spintec’s Aura cabinets installed at Studio City: APE

Jan 14, 2020 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Four units of the Spintec Aura standalone virtual multigame cabinet have been “recently installed” at Studio City, a Macau gaming property promoted by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The news was included in a Monday press release from Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd (APE).
APE is a machine distribution business regionally that encompasses the Macau market and numbers Spintec d.o.o., a Slovenia-based maker of electronic table games (ETGs) for casinos, among its partner suppliers.
In Monday’s written announcement, APE said two Aura standalone cabinets were installed on Studio City’s VIP gaming floor, while the other two were deployed on that property’s mass-market gaming floor.
“Customised game themes and cabinet colours are embedded for the VIP gaming floor,” said APE. The firm said this was the “first time” for Spintec to install the Aura standalone cabinet in the Asian market.
Spintec has been expanding its presence in the Asian market, namely in Macau, South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines, a company representative told GGRAsia in November.
The ETG supplier has been promoting its Aura products in recent trade shows.
Spintec describes the Aura gaming terminals as “ideal” for what it termed “amphitheatre” setups – sometimes also referred to in the industry as “stadium” configurations – whereby multiple gaming terminals can be arranged in a horseshoe pattern on the casino floor. Aura can also be used in an island format or as a standalone station for a virtual game, according to the Slovenian firm.
