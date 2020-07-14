SuzoHapp offers acrylic dividers for gaming venues

U.S.-based cash handling technology specialist and gaming industry equipment supplier SuzoHapp Group says it is to bring to market clear-acrylic divider screens made for casinos (pictured), as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The new product was developed in partnership with Italy-based StylGame srl, a company specialising in the design and production of gaming equipment, according to a statement.

SuzoHapp and StylGame “have partnered to design, manufacture, and distribute high-quality clear-acrylic dividers made to fit various games… to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in casinos,” said SuzoHapp in Monday’s announcement.

According to the release, the dividers “can be free-standing on the floor, or base mounted to allow for ultimate flexibility when selecting what machines to protect”.

“Additional dividers have also been designed for dining tables, cash stations, table games” and other places, said the company.

A number of gaming markets across the globe has seen operations temporarily suspended as part of efforts to stem the further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some jurisdictions have subsequently announced specific measures to permit the reopening of gaming venues and other businesses.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper in the United States reported in late April that transparent acrylic shields made to fit various casino game layouts – and designed to separate players and also separate players and table games dealers – were being tested for use in a downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, casino, prior to the market reopening there in early June.

Macau’s casino regulator confirmed to GGRAsia earlier this month that it had been asked by some local gaming operators to permit a trial of protective transparent screens at slot machines and gaming tables.

The regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, said at the time that such request was “still under analysis” and that there was “no timetable for the trial.”

In April, SuzoHapp launched a new line of products – termed a personal protection range – aimed to help casinos and amusement centres to “reopen and operate safely.”