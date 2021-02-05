Tak Chun says launching new Londoner Macao VIP club

Feb 05, 2021 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau gambling junket investor Tak Chun Group is to launch what it says is a “brand new” VIP gaming club at the Londoner Macao on Monday (February 8), with a facility that will be branded with the group’s name, a Tak Chun representative confirmed to GGRAsia on Friday.
Sands China Ltd’s Londoner Macao property on Cotai, is due to have its formal first-phase opening on Monday.
The Londoner Macao is a revamped and rebranded version of Sands Cotai Central. The upgraded venue has been given a British theme, including a façade replicating the Palace of Westminster, the home of the United Kingdom’s parliament.
Tak Chun had a VIP operation at Sands Cotai Central previously, but last year “suspended” it amid the revamp of that property and the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the junket operator’s representative.
The Londoner Macao will have a “phased completion throughout 2020 and 2021,” according to a presentation by the property’s promoter.
