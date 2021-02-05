Tak Chun says launching new Londoner Macao VIP club

Macau gambling junket investor Tak Chun Group is to launch what it says is a “brand new” VIP gaming club at the Londoner Macao on Monday (February 8), with a facility that will be branded with the group’s name, a Tak Chun representative confirmed to GGRAsia on Friday.

Sands China Ltd’s Londoner Macao property on Cotai, is due to have its formal first-phase opening on Monday.

The Londoner Macao is a revamped and rebranded version of Sands Cotai Central. The upgraded venue has been given a British theme, including a façade replicating the Palace of Westminster, the home of the United Kingdom’s parliament.

Tak Chun had a VIP operation at Sands Cotai Central previously, but last year “suspended” it amid the revamp of that property and the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the junket operator’s representative.

The Londoner Macao will have a “phased completion throughout 2020 and 2021,” according to a presentation by the property’s promoter.