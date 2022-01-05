2022 momentum year for gaming industry: GLI boss Maida

The year 2021 had been about “diligence and strategic preparation” in terms of services for the global gaming industry, while 2022 would be about “momentum and execution”, said James Maida (pictured in a file photo), the boss of gaming technology testing service and consultancy Gaming Laboratories International LLC, known as GLI, in an open letter to the sector.

“We’ve hired nearly 150 new delivery personnel over the past 12 months to make sure we’re ready to help you bring new products to market,” said Mr Maida, GLI’s president and chief executive.

Bricks and mortar casinos in North America had been among the earliest to reopen to customers after the initial wave of the Covid-19 pandemic across the world in 2020.

A number of industry commentators has also highlighted recently to GGRAsia the likely importance of the online sector in 2022, as some customers migrate from in-person casino visits and venue-based sportsbook betting, to online varieties.

Mr Maida noted in his open letter: “New opportunities also bring fresh challenges, with cybersecurity topping the list for many companies.”

“Together with our integrated cybersecurity company, Bulletproof, we’ve ensured the safety and integrity of our clients’ systems by combining our world-class testing with world-class cybersecurity services,” he added.

The CEO further noted: “Not a single gaming client who used Bulletproof during the pandemic has reported a security breach: something we’re immensely proud of.”

Mr Maida said in his comments there had also been a “resurgence in traditional gaming equipment” being submitted for testing.

Overall, GLI had “continued to innovate in test automation, offering quicker, more accurate tests for a wider range of scenarios,” stated the group’s CEO.