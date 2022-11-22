24hr Covid test for Macau-Zhuhai crossings up to Nov 30

The relevant authorities say they will continue up to and including November 30 a requirement that all people crossing between Macau and Zhuhai, the next door city in mainland China’s Guangdong province, hold a nucleic acid test certificate issued within 24 hours proving they are ‘negative’ for Covid-19 infection.

The measure had been introduced from 3pm on November 16, in response to an uptick in Covid-19 infections in Guangdong, and had been due to run until Wednesday (November 23).

The cross-border liaison system that initiated the initial tightening of travel protocols – known as the “Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism between Zhuhai and Macau” – announced the extension in a Tuesday update.

The measure relating to arrivals via Zhuhai – including Macau ID holders and non-residents – is distinct from a test rule announced on Monday by Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, and retrospectively applicable to anyone that had arrived in Macau from mainland China since November 17.

That requires those inbound from the mainland to take a nucleic acid test on the third day from their date of arrival in Macau.