24hr Covid test for Macau-Zhuhai crossings up to Nov 30

Nov 22, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
The relevant authorities say they will continue up to and including November 30 a requirement that all people crossing between Macau and Zhuhai, the next door city in mainland China’s Guangdong province, hold a nucleic acid test certificate issued within 24 hours proving they are ‘negative’ for Covid-19 infection.
The measure had been introduced from 3pm on November 16, in response to an uptick in Covid-19 infections in Guangdong, and had been due to run until Wednesday (November 23).
The cross-border liaison system that initiated the initial tightening of travel protocols – known as the “Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism between Zhuhai and Macau” – announced the extension in a Tuesday update.
The measure relating to arrivals via Zhuhai – including Macau ID holders and non-residents – is distinct from a test rule announced on Monday by Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, and retrospectively applicable to anyone that had arrived in Macau from mainland China since November 17.
That requires those inbound from the mainland to take a nucleic acid test on the third day from their date of arrival in Macau.
Nov 21, 2022
Nov 19, 2022
Nov 22, 2022
Nov 22, 2022
Nov 22, 2022The relevant authorities say they will continue up to and including November 30 a requirement that all people crossing between Macau and Zhuhai, the next door city in mainland China’s Guangdong...
(Click here for more)
"Resumption of e-visas to Macau has started since November 1. Yet, we expect near-term recovery to remain gradual/choppy due to the Covid spikes in Guangdong and elsewhere in China”
Praveen Choudhary and Gareth Leung
Analysts at Morgan Stanley Asia