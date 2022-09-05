500 Casino to access Pragmatic Play online slot, table titles

Online gaming brand 500 Casino has agreed access to software provider Pragmatic Play Ltd’s Slots and Live Casino titles, says the latter firm.

500 Casino is owned and operated by Perfect Storm BV, registered in Curaçao, according to its website.

“Adding 500 Casino to our ever-growing list of clients is key to our multi-vertical strategy,” said Irina Cornides, chief operating officer (COO) at Pragmatic Play, as cited in a Monday press release.

Christoffer Andersson, COO at 500 Casino, was quoted in the same announcement as saying: “Providing our players with the best games available on the market is paramount to our continued success, and we are thrilled to be welcoming Pragmatic Play’s substantial portfolio to our offering.”

500 Casino customers will be able to access Pragmatic Play slot releases such as “Gates of Olympus”, along with more recent titles including “Greedy Wolf”, “Gorilla Mayhem”, and “Magic Money Maze”.

Pragmatic Play will also supply its Live Casino titles, including Blackjack and Roulette, along with the recently-released “Boom City”, and the slot-inspired game, “Sweet Bonanza CandyLand”.

Pragmatic Play says it currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single application programming interface (API).