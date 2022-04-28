85pct Macau ex junket staff polled still jobless: survey

Of 309 people formerly employed by three major Macau junket brands – Suncity Group, Tak Chun, and Guangdong Group – that responded to a survey, about 85 percent remain jobless. That is according to a poll conducted by a group called the Macao Gaming Industry Employees Home association.

Macau casino operators suspended collaboration with most junkets at either the end of last year, or the start of this year, based on public statements generated within the local casino industry.

Half the former junket workers in the poll had been earning more than MOP20,000 (US$2,474) per month.

According to the responses, 86 percent had been made redundant because of the recent decline in junket business. Only circa 8 percent left their post voluntarily.

As of the survey date, just under 12 percent of respondents had found new work, with approximately 65 percent of those, now only earning MOP12,000 per month.

Among those remaining without work, 86 percent cited local job shortages. About 65 percent of those still workless thought a factor was their experience was limited to the gaming industry.

Approximately 43 percent of jobless respondents thought their situation was because they lacked specific skills sought in the local market.

The association pointed out that some of the respondents urged the government to provide more job referrals, particularly in areas related to gaming or retail.

A new bill on junkets and satellite casinos - known as the “Regime for the exploitation of games of chance” – had a first reading at an assembly plenary session last week. The proposed new licensing terms and regulatory requirements for Macau’s authorised junket entities will make it harder for them to conduct business, suggested some industry observers in comments to GGRAsia.