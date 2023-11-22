A ‘Jin Ji Bao Xi Grand’ entrance from L&W

Gaming equipment and content provider Light & Wonder Inc (L&W) gave a debut to its “Jin Ji Bao Xi Grand” slot product at the MGS Entertainment Show in Macau.

It is the latest iteration of the firm’s “Jin Ji Bao Xi” game series, and is launching with the “Tiger” and “Phoenix” base games. The new product is presented on Light & Wonder’s Kascada 43-inch cabinet. The company had announced in July it had installed the first units of its Kascada cabinet series in the Macau market.

Light & Wonder was “thrilled to be at this year’s show and to present a diverse portfolio of gaming solutions within our booth,” said Trevor Ross (pictured), the company’s sales director for Asia, as cited in response to questions from GGRAsia.

MGS is a casino trade show and conference, and the 2023 edition was held at the Galaxy International Conference Center at the Galaxy Macau casino resort, on November 14 and 15.

Jin Ji Bao Xi Grand’s Tiger and Phoenix games are said to build on the proven formula of the original game mechanics of Jin Ji Bao Xi, with new elements including a fifth-level jackpot progressive link, along with a ‘Golden Feature’ which offers a 6×5 reel expansion and a ‘Double Top Up’ feature said to enhance players’ gaming experience.

Light & Wonder also exhibited at MGS slot products that Mr Ross termed “proven performers”, including “Coin Combo” and the group’s “Duo Fu Duo Cai Grand” theme, as well as “Duo Fu Duo Cai Grand VIP”, with two new base games including “Ingotcha” and “Dragons”.

The new games offer additional “player-favourite features such as more wealth pots,” Mr Ross noted.

The group additionally showed at MGS its player-loyalty platform, L&W Engage. According to a corporate video, it provides gaming operators with a “real-time, 360-degree view of guest preferences and behaviours”, so that operators can “reward their loyalty with perfectly-curated offers”.

According to the firm’s sales director for Asia, L&W Engage offers an artificial intelligence tool, giving gaming operators “access to insights such as player habits, offer preferences and the ability to push real-time marketing to [casino] customers”.

Mr Ross also noted that the group’s clients in Asia Pacific could look forward to the introduction of RouletteX, which gives players the chance to win up to 500 times the value of their wager on a single number. Players can also choose their own level of volatility. The title includes a 3D wheel, animated celebration and music on each win.

Light & Wonder additionally has a table progressive operating system, GM Atlas. It provides operators with the chance to run a ‘Cash Spin’ feature that reveals itself when a player gets a high hand. The wheel includes wedges featuring top jackpots.

The group’s The Card Recycler product analyses used cards to identify defects while simultaneously discarding damaged cards and recycling reusable cards into complete, casino-standard decks. “This solution enables casino operators to minimise labour costs, cut annual card costs and reduce carbon footprint,” stated Light & Wonder.