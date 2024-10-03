A NUSTAR resort hotel in Robinsons US$178mln for tourism

Philippine conglomerate Robinsons Land Corp said in a Thursday filing that one of its units would add an “ultra-luxury” NUSTAR-branded hotel to “complete” NUSTAR Resort and Casino, a Cebu tourism complex.

Robinsons Land is controlled by privately-owned Gokongwei Group. The latter is also the promoter of NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Robinsons Land said the new hotel accommodation at NUSTAR Resort and Casino was part of its subsidiary Robinsons Hotels and Resorts’ plans to invest more than PHP10 billion (US$177.7 million) “over the next few years” in efforts at “transforming the hospitality landscape in the Philippines”.

NUSTAR Resort and Casino had a soft launch in May 2022, according to social media postings at the time.

The overall fresh investment in the Philippines would add “over 990 room keys” to Robinson Land’s accommodation portfolio, said the group in a Thursday announcement to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The parent added: “This strategic investment includes the launch of ultra-luxury hotel ‘NUSTAR’ in Cebu, the lifestyle brand ‘Grand Summit’ in key locations such as Cebu and Pangasinan, and the highly anticipated ‘Fili’, the first and only Filipino-owned five-star hotel brand, in Bridgetowne, Metro Manila.”

Robinsons Hotels and Resorts says it has 30 properties across 20 cities and municipalities nationally, making it the “largest and most diversified hotel group” in the Philippines.

The update cited Barun Jolly, Robinsons Hotels and Resorts’ senior vice president and business unit general manager, as saying: “We are dedicated to delivering elevated luxury and branded stay experiences across the country.”