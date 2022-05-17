AAEC side files appeal notice on failed lawsuit against LVS

The lawyer for a Taiwan company that failed at Macau’s Court of First Instance in its multibillion U.S. dollar lawsuit against the Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) group, says a request for leave to appeal against the judgement was filed on Friday.

The equivalent of not fewer than US$7.5 billion in damages had been sought by Asian American Entertainment Corp (AAEC), led by Taiwan businessman Marshall Hao Shi-sheng, claiming the firm had been instrumental in the Las Vegas Sands side getting its Macau gaming licence at the turn of this century.

But on April 28, the court ruled against Asian American, and in early May said in a press release that the plaintiff had engaged in litigation in “bad faith”.

Jorge Menezes, of Macau law firm FCLaw Lawyers & Private Notaries, representing Asian American, told GGRAsia that the actual grounds of the appeal against the Court of First Instance’s ruling would be submitted later, as allowed under Macau’s legal system.

Mr Menezes’ firm had asked for a 30-day extension of the deadline to file an appeal regarding the court sentence, which was in a 99-page document issued in Chinese. That request was declined, with the court saying the law practice’s request for a deadline extension was not due to lack of notification regarding the court’s sentence, but due to its lack of proficiency in Chinese language.

Chinese and Portuguese are the official languages of Macau.

An appeal would be handled by the Court of Second Instance.