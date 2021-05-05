Adriano Marques Ho to head Macau DICJ for two more years

May 05, 2021 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
The Macau government has extended for two more years the tenure of Adriano Marques Ho (pictured in a file photo) as head of the city’s gaming regulator.
According to an announcement published on Wednesday in Macau’s Official Gazette, Mr Ho has been appointed for an additional 24-month term as director of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, a body also known as DICJ. His new term starts on June 10.
Mr Ho, a former advisor to the city’s Secretary for Security, was sworn in during June last year as director of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, for a one-year term.
He succeeded Paulo Martins Chan, who went back to working as a public prosecutor, after heading the gaming regulator since December 2015.
Mr Ho has a law degree from the University of Science and Technology of Macau. He worked in the city’s Judiciary Police for a number of years, and between 2012 and 2014 led the force’s gaming-related and economic crimes investigation unit. From 2004 to 2010 he was head of the Macao Sub-Bureau of the China National Central Bureau of Interpol.
As DICJ head, Mr Ho has adopted a low profile and made limited public comments on matters related with the gaming regulator.
It is anticipated by gaming industry commentators he will have a large volume of work in the coming two years. Tasks include a revision of the city’s gaming laws as announced by the local government, and the preparation work for a fresh public tender process to be launched for Macau gaming rights. Such rights are currently held by six casino operators and expire in June 2022.
