Affiliate platform 2022 GGR up 60pct y-o-y: SOFTSWISS

Affiliate gross gaming revenue (GGR) increased 60 percent year-on-year for users of Affilka, the SOFTSWISS affiliate-tracking platform, according to a Wednesday press release from SOFTSWISS. The gaming software provider gave the figure in an overview of Affilka, five years on from its launch.

The firm also said that in 2022, judged year-on-year, Affilka recorded total player deposits that grew 53 percent, and total affiliate payments that rose 46 percent.

“We have come a long way since signing our first client, N1 Casino, and we’re very proud of what we have achieved,” said Angelika Antonova, head of sales at Affilka by SOFTSWISS, as cited in the update.

“Not only do we continue to grow our platform’s capabilities, but we have also improved our partner retaining skills,” she added.

“This is evidenced by the fact that N1 Partners Group is still our active client running six projects on our affiliate platform,” further noted the sales boss, saying she expected the platform’s growth to continue in the remainder of 2023.

The statement said that in 2022, Affilka’s client portfolio increased by 60 percent, and that 56,000 new affiliate accounts were registered. Affiliates brought 10 million new players to operators during the same time frame, added SOFTSWISS.

In August, SOFTSWISS announced Affilka had adopted a cost-per-lead (CPL) commission model, rather than a cost-per-action (CPA) one.

SOFTSWISS said another significant update was its Reports API (application programming interface), a tool giving access to real-time statistics on brands, marketing campaigns and player activity.

Its Affilka team had also noted a growth in partners’ interest in support for crypto-based payment routes, said SOFTSWISS, adding it was “expanding affiliate platform functionality in this direction”.