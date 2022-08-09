SOFTSWISS affiliate platform Affilka opts for cost-per-lead

Affilka, an affiliate marketing platform for the online gaming sector, says it has adopted a cost-per-lead (CPL) commission model, rather than a cost-per-action (CPA) one.

The platform is a product of SOFTSWISS, a software provider for online casinos and bookmakers.

“Through CPL deals, iGaming operators can increase brand awareness and attract affiliates from other niches. CPL pays less than CPA, but converts better” in terms of generating business, stated Anastasiya Borovaya, head of product at Affilka, cited in a recent press release.

Affilka said that unlike the CPA commission model, which required specific actions such as a deposit or further gaming activity from players upon registration, a CPL arrangement provided payments for all registrations.

But under CPL, iGaming operators can exclude commissions for players who either have not been verified, have another account in the casino, have been disabled, or have set a self-exclusion limit.

Affilka by SOFTSWISS recently passed the milestone of 150 clients in its portfolio.