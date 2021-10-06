AGEM Index new monthly all-time high in September

The AGEM Index, tracking the share prices of casino equipment makers, increased by 33.86 points to 1,046.74 points in September, a 3.3-percent gain from August. It represents a new monthly all-time high. The previous record was in August.

Nonetheless, during September, most AGEM Index companies reported a respective decrease in stock price, with seven posting negative contributions to the index, and just three recording a positive one.

The AGEM Index’s September 2021 growth was due in large part to just two firms. Slot machine and casino management system specialist International Game Technology Plc, was responsible for a 22.5-point increase in the index’s monthly growth due to a 22.5 percent rise in stock price. Casino technology and content supplier Scientific Games Corp contributed 22.67 points with a 14.8 percent stock price increase.

In the opposite direction, the largest negative contributor to the index was Japanese entertainment conglomerate Konami Corp. Its 7.1-percent drop in stock price dragged the AGEM Index down by 12.14 points.

The AGEM Index almost doubled from the 525.44 points registered in September 2020.

The index performed much better during September, than a number of major stock indexes. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 experienced a monthly gain respectively of 5.7 percent and 5.0 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 4.3 percent in the same period.

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) produces the monthly AGEM Index that currently comprises 12 global gaming suppliers throughout the world. A total of nine suppliers is based in the United States. They are respectively listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and the OTC market, while two trade on the Australian Securities Exchange, and another in Tokyo, Japan.

Taiwan-based slot machine maker Astro Corp, which trades on the Taiwan OTC exchange, was dropped from the index in August.

The index is computed based on the month-end stock price – adjusted for dividends and splits – of each company and weighted based on approximation of market capitalisation.

The AGEM index and overview is prepared by Applied Analysis, a Nevada, U.S.-based advisory services firm providing consultation services for public and private entities.