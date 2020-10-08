AGEM Index up 10pct month-on-month in Sept

The AGEM Index for stocks of major listed casino equipment suppliers around the world rose to 530.87 points in September, 10.1 percent higher on the prior month, showed a written statement released on Wednesday.

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) said the index was 6.0 percent higher than a year earlier.

Five of the 13 companies making up the index reported stock price increases last month, “despite downward trends in major U.S. stock indices in September,” said AGEM.

The trade body said the September index growth was largely driven by a 68.7-percent increase in the stock price of casino equipment maker and lottery services provider Scientific Games Corp, accounting for a 37.05-point improvement in the AGEM Index.

Japan-listed Konami Holdings Corp experienced a 11.1 percent stock-price jump from August, accounting for a 10.87-point improvement in the indicator, said AGEM.

The AGEM Index is produced in association with Applied Analysis LLC, a Nevada-, U.S.-based research firm.

AGEM represents manufacturers of electronic gaming devices, systems, lotteries and components for the gaming industry. The association began compiling data for the index in January 2005 using a base of 100 points. The stocks that constitute the AGEM Index are weighted by approximate market capitalisation.

In September, the trade body said it had reached a new milestone for the size of its membership, with the addition of six organisations, taking the tally to 184.