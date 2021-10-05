AGEM names Daron Dorsey as new executive director

Oct 05, 2021 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), a trade body representing casino and lottery equipment suppliers, announced on Monday the appointment of Daron Dorsey as its new executive director, with effect from March 1, 2022. Mr Dorsey has been general counsel of AGEM since 2016, according to a press release.
Mr Dorsey will succeed Marcus Prater as AGEM executive director. Mr Prater has held the executive director position since March 2008, and will have been in the role for 14 years by the time of his departure.
Mr Dorsey served previously as senior vice president, general counsel and group compliance officer at slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd, based in Las Vegas.
The release quoted AGEM president, David Lucchese, as saying: “Daron’s broad knowledge base, diverse skill set, and experience, will be tremendous assets as he assumes this new role.”
He added: “While we’re sad to see Marcus step away, Daron’s manufacturer background and familiarity with AGEM make him a perfect fit to step in.”
The statement also quoted Mr Dorsey as saying that he hoped that AGEM could “further build on what it has already accomplished and continue to foster a business environment where its members prosper.”
The current AGEM membership roster has 167 companies spread across 22 countries and regions, according to the Monday announcement.
