AI strong role in linking gaming, non-gaming: expert

Artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to have an expanding role in automation in casinos, helping not only to improve operational efficiency, but also to converge the gaming and non-gaming segments.

That is according to Andy Caras-Altas (pictured), chief executive of TraffGen Global, a company providing advanced data analytics and marketing tools to a range of industries. His comments were made during a presentation at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Macau.

Mr Caras-Altas said “real-world AI for casinos” is narrower than the general concept of the technology, as it was designed to “solve specific problems”.

In terms of convergence between gaming and non-gaming, the TraffGen CEO suggested AI “can find a way to correctly maximise the value” from the two segments, creating a “huge opportunity” for operators in terms of return on investment.

He stated: “Machine learning is beautifully placed to find the segments and understand the patrons, identifying the customers who might become gamblers. Also, those who will not, because we don’t want to market gaming to someone that’s not interest in gaming.”

He added: “We need data from non-gaming, which is not straightforward, and we need to combine with the data from the casinos to allow the AI to cross both [sets of data].”

AI technology would also “empower [casino] floor staff,” helping “them become more efficient,” said Mr Caras-Altas. “We can use machine learning to automate the process of assigning work.”

He added: “With the same amount of staff you can do a lot more work. It can dramatically help and transform the ability for a casino [property] that can’t open enough rooms, that can’t have enough tables on the floor, to actually achieve that.”

TraffGen, which has a presence in Macau, has been providing advanced gaming technology to customers across the globe, in the casino, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

The firm works with a number of casino properties in Macau, as well as venues in Cambodia, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides software to some gaming equipment suppliers.

Mr Caras-Altas also said AI could achieve “much better” results in terms of marketing, “recommending promotions that are targeted to individual patrons” and assessing the results and value of such campaign. “It takes the guess work out of it,” he stated.

There are other benefits from using AI within gaming operations, namely for anti-money laundering purposes, and to enhance responsible gaming measures, said the entrepreneur.

By using AI, said Mr Caras-Altas, “within 10 or 15 minutes, we can identify a patron who might have a problem gambling issue in the future, and we can start to take action at that moment.”

He added: “It’s proactive, data-driven and regulators love the concept of doing this … We need suitable data to ‘train’ the models, but it can be done with the data we have available today.”

In May, the International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA), a specialist technical advisor regarding electronic gaming machine technology and digital infrastructure for the casino and betting industries, announced the creation of an Ethical AI Committee.

The new committee will be responsible for compiling “AI algorithm fairness standards for global gaming markets, with the objective of making sure that any decisions made by AI influenced systems are fair and equitable to human users”, according to the organisation.