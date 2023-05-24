IGSA creates committee to recommend AI standards

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA), a specialist technical advisor regarding electronic gaming machine technology and digital infrastructure for the casino and betting industries, has announced the creation of an Ethical Artificial Intelligence (AI) Committee.

Founding members of the new committee include Aristocrat Gaming, AXES.ai, Light & Wonder Inc, and Playtech Plc, stated a Tuesday press release.

According to the announcement, the Ethical AI Committee will be responsible for compiling “AI algorithm fairness standards for global gaming markets, with the objective of making sure that any decisions made by AI influenced systems are fair and equitable to human users.”

Earle Hall, IGSA’s chairman and chief executive of digital technology firm Axes.ai, was cited in the release as saying that the new committee would provide the gaming industry with “guidelines, policies and standards to learn from and to adopt and adapt in their jurisdictions,” regarding the use of AI.

Nimish Purohit, IGSA’s vice chairman, and global vice president of quality for gaming at slot machine maker Aristocrat Gaming, has been appointed as acting chair of the Ethical AI Committee.

Mr Purohit said AI provides “limitless possibilities” for the global gaming industry.

“The IGSA’s charter as a standards organisation gives us a unique lens with which to protect our members and our industry from both the opportunities and challenges that AI brings with it,” the executive said in prepared remarks included in the announcement.

He added: “The formation of this non-technical committee will establish frameworks that empower regulators working tirelessly to update their jurisdictional requirements in the AI arena.”

In January, IGSA announced a new board of directors for 2023.