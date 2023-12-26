Ainsworth flags US$28mln normalised profit for 2023

Casino slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd expects to report for the 2023 calendar year a normalised profit before tax, excluding currency impacts and one-off items, of approximately AUD41.3 million (US$28.1 million).

The firm stated in an update to the Australian Securities Exchange that, “based on current forecasts and scheduled deliveries”, it thought profit for the six months to December 31 – as calculated by the same method – would be AUD18.0 million.

Ainsworth had reported an after-tax loss of AUD3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, on revenue that rose by 20.2 percent year-on-year, to AUD143.6 million.

Ainsworth mentioned in its update. issued last week, some information on its new Raptor cabinet, part of the firm’s A-STAR range.

The firm said the product was “now built, approved in several North American markets, and ready for initial installations towards the end of calendar-year 2023”.

Harald Neumann, Ainsworth’s chief executive, was cited in the market announcement as saying: “I am pleased with the progress made, in particular the launch and commercialisation of the technically-advanced and innovative Raptor cabinet.”

He added the group had also expanded its presence in the historical horse racing product markets “through recent property openings in Kentucky and New Hampshire,” in the United States.

Mr Neumann further observed: “The benefits of previous investments made in research and development are expected to positively contribute to the company’s financial performance in coming periods.”

The company expects to release its audited financial report for calendar-year 2023 on February 28, before market opening.