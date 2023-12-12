Ainsworth’s Raptor cabinet to be deployed by year-end

Slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd says its new Raptor cabinet (pictured), part of the firm’s A-STAR range, will be “ready for installation by the end of this year”.

First shown in October at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Raptor cabinet is already “approved in several North American markets,” stated the company in a press release.

“We will be deploying the Raptor cabinet outside of North America sometime in 2024,” a spokesperson for Ainsworth told GGRAsia. The person said there was not yet a timetable for such planned installations.

The Raptor cabinet features a “unique” cylindrical display for player tracking, along with a cylindrical above monitor speaker “for enhanced player sound experience,” stated the manufacturer.

The cabinet has a 49-inch J-Curve monitor with a 27-inch topper, above an 18.5-inch touchscreen button deck.

The new cabinet will debut with the “San Bao Pandas” and “San Bao Dragons” titles, according to the release.

Deron Hunsberger, Ainsworth’s president for North America, was quoted in the release as saying that the company “has made significant investments in product development” over the year. “The Raptor cabinet and San Bao series exemplifies the best of those investments,” he added.

The company also said that new game series will be released on the Raptor in early 2024, including “Oriental Gongs” and “Jackpot Kingdom”, “a pair of Australian-designed brands offering innovative twists on Hold and Respin play mechanics”.

“The Raptor cabinet is the perfect hardware to pair with our new games,” said David Bollesen, Ainsworth’s chief technology officer, in prepared remarks. “Every detail of the Raptor was carefully considered and designed for the optimal player experience.”

In October, Ainsworth said it had reached a “significant milestone in the Asian gaming sector,” with installation of 24 of its A-Star cabinets at the City of Dreams Manila casino resort.

The slot machine maker confirmed in November that it had appointed Macquarie Capital as its financial advisor for a “review of all potential opportunities available”. That include the possibility of the Australia-listed company going private, according to media reports.