Ainsworth gets new product boss, confirms new CEO salary

Australia-based slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd has appointed David Bollesen as chief product officer, with effect from this coming Thursday (October 7).

Mr Bollesen joins Ainsworth Game from being vice president of game studios at a “major gaming company within Australia,” said the filing to the Australian Securities Exchange.

He is said to have more than 25 years of experience in the digital entertainment sector.

The newcomer will head Ainsworth Game’s game-development teams globally, aiming to boost “game performance and market share,” according to the statement. He will be based at the firm’s head office in Sydney, New South Wales.

“David has led and collaborated on numerous video games and slot machine products with proven success,” said Danny Gladstone, the firm’s chairman, as cited in Friday’s announcement.

Mr Bollesen was quoted as saying: “With the right strategies in place there is an opportunity to build on the company’s strong foundations and deliver new products that gamers are looking for.”

The group – controlled by Austria-based casino technology supplier Novomatic AG – also said in the Friday announcement, that its new chief executive Harald Neumann, would have an “initial” remuneration package worth US$600,000 per year.