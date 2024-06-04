Ainsworth’s A-Star cabinet to debut in Macau in weeks

Australia-listed slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd has told GGRAsia that its A-Star cabinet “will debut in Macau in the next weeks”. The information was provided by the firm’s sales manager for Asia Pacific, Michael Barsin (pictured).

Ainsworth is among the casino equipment suppliers exhibiting at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia casino trade show in Macau this week. The three-day event started today (Tuesday, June 4) at the Venetian Macao casino resort.

“This year at G2E Asia we are excited showcase our latest link progressive and standalone progressive content specifically geared towards the Asian region,” Mr Barsin told GGRAsia.

He added: “We have a strong pipeline of games with ‘Grand Fortune’ being the highlight, our latest regionally approved link progressive brand with four individual titles – ‘Fortune Bull’, ‘Temple Riches’, ‘Rabbit’, and ‘Wild Wins’.”

Ainsworth will also be showcasing at G2E Asia “upcoming games” in its Asia product portfolio. These include “San Fa”, a specifically designed variation of “San Bao”, “which has taken the U.S. market by storm over the last couple of months,” stated Mr Barsin.

The company representative said that “Ainsworth has been experiencing steady growth over the past year” in the Asia region, with its installed base growing respectively in the Philippines, Macau and South Korea.

“We have new A-Star installations that have just gone live in three major properties in the Philippines,” he added.

Ainsworth announced last month that it had installed its A-Star cabinet – both the 27-inch Dual and 43-inch Curve screen units – at Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, a complex at Incheon, South Korea. In the same announcement, the firm said it had installed 30 A-Star cabinets at Kangwon Land, a resort with the only casino in South Korea open to locals.

In February Ainsworth stated in its 2023 annual results that revenue in its Asia Pacific segment – consisting of Australia, New Zealand and Asia – stood at AUD48.8 million (US$32.5 million currently), representing 19.9 percent of total international revenue. It was up 2.3 percent in year-on-year terms.