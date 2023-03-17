Air Macau to increase Macau-Bangkok flight connections

Air Macau is set to launch two flights a week from Macau to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport starting from March 28, reported local Chinese-language media Exmoo, citing the Macau flagship carrier. The company will gradually increase the frequency of these flights starting from mid-April, it added.

The planned flights have been agreed between Air Macau and the operator of Don Mueang International Airport, the airline reportedly said. According to the report, Air Macau’s goal is to offer a daily flight between Macau and Don Mueang airport starting from May 15.

Currently, only Air Asia is operating flights between Macau and Don Mueang airport, according to the flight timetable on Macau International Airport’s website.

Air Macau currently operates weekly flights between the city and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. The same connection is also run by budget carrier, Thai VietJet Air.

Macau is seeking to expand meaningfully the percentage of overseas visitors from beyond the 2.2 percent achieved in January, with the help of stepping up direct air services, said on Wednesday the director of Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes.

Macau’s Civil Aviation Authority has recently approved services by a number of regional carriers.