Macau March flight tally to grow 10pct plus m-o-m: airport

The number of scheduled passenger flights planned for March connecting Macau to mainland China and elsewhere in Asia is due to increase by “over 10 percent” compared to February, the operator of Macau’s airport has told GGRAsia, citing flight slot applications by airlines.

Macau International Airport Co Ltd – also known by a Portuguese acronym CAM – did not specify the weekly aggregate of passenger flights expected between Macau and various Asia destinations in March.

The city’s air links have either been resumed after pandemic-related interruption, or seen an upping of frequency in existing services since China eased most of its Covid-19 countermeasures in early January. During much of the nearly three-year period of Covid-19 associated travel controls, most flights that were running via Macau were serving destinations on the Chinese mainland, rather than places overseas.

Accordng to the latest online timetable information, since March 1 and up to March 25, Macau has weekly flights connected to 20 cities in mainland China, and services to other regional destinations including: Bangkok, Thailand; Danang and Hanoi in Vietnam; Taipei and Kaohsiung in Taiwan; Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia; Singapore; Manila in the Philippines; Phnom Penh in Cambodia; Seoul in South Korea; and Tokyo, Japan.

Slot applications for international flights via Macau so far for this year represent “a 20 percent increase compared to last year,” CAM said in emailed remarks to GGRAsia.

“Singapore and Bangkok are of the most frequent scheduled flights” for international services “at the moment,” stated the airport company.

Macau’s Civil Aviation Authority has approved the resumption of weekly flights connecting the city to a number of other Asia destinations from late March onwards, according to an update by the authority on Friday.

The places are: Osaka, Japan; Cam Ranh, Vietnam; Chiang Mai, Thailand; Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia; plus Clark and Cebu in the Philippines. The respective airlines involved are: Air Macau; Vietjet Air; Bamboo Airways; Thai AirAsia; AirAsia, Cebu Pacific; and Philippines AirAsia.