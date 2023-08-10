Andaz Macau hotel to launch at Galaxy Macau Sept 15

Andaz Macau (pictured), the second of two new hotels in Phase 3 of the Galaxy Macau casino resort, is to launch on September 15, said a Thursday press release from the complex’s promoter, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

According to the statement, Andaz Macau – offered in collaboration with United States-based Hyatt Hotels Corp – will be the world’s largest Andaz-branded property, with 700 rooms and suites.

It will be the eighth hotel brand at Galaxy Macau, said the resort’s promoter.

The other Phase 3 hotel, the all-suite Raffles at Galaxy Macau, is currently available only to guests invited by Galaxy Entertainment. The Raffles tower will have on August 16 a soft opening to the public.

Andaz Macau is directly connected to other Galaxy Macau Phase 3 non-gaming facilities: Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena, both of which launched earlier this year.

The hotel will feature a “dedicated check-in lounge catering to large MICE groups,” said Galaxy Entertainment, referring to meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) customers.

“Guests of Andaz Macau at Galaxy Macau will have easy access to more than 1.1-million square metres [11.8-million sq. feet] of entertainment, shopping, dining and leisure attractions under one roof,” stated the press announcement.

Andaz Macau will have some pieces of art and other artifacts on display, according to the statement, including a series of steel sculptures by Malaysian artist Tang Mun Kian, said to pay tribute to Macau landmarks.

The hotel’s facilities are to include a lounge, a bar and restaurant, a 24-hour fitness centre, and a heated 19-metre indoor pool.