Raffles at Galaxy Macau soft launch to public Aug 16

There will be on August 16 a ‘soft’ opening to the public for the new all-suite Raffles at Galaxy Macau hotel (pictured), meaning the general public will be able to stay or use food and drink outlets from that date.

Accommodation at the property is already available for certain invited customers of the resort’s promoter Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, GGRAsia reported this week.

GGRAsia understands that invited customers include some gambling patrons, and that the subsequent public opening on August 16 is designated as ‘soft’ because the promoter is still building up the workforce for the property, which is due to have available circa 450 suites.

Regarding the August 16 milestone, “further details on upcoming features” are to be disclosed, said Galaxy Entertainment in a Wednesday press release.

It added that a “grand opening, celebrating the addition of the remaining signature restaurants, bar, and a spa, is expected towards the end of the year”.

According to the Wednesday statement, Raffles at Galaxy Macau is to have two restaurants linked to Masaaki Miyakawa, described as one of only five sushi chefs in Japan to have been recognised with three Michelin stars.

The hotel is also to have a signature cocktail called the ‘Macau Sling’, to complement the famous ‘Singapore Sling’ of the Long Bar at the original Raffles hotel in Singapore.