APE installs Jumbo’s ‘Long Yi Fa’ progressive link in Macau

Hong Kong-listed Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd (APE) says it has arranged installation of gaming equipment from Taiwan-based casino equipment supplier Jumbo Technology Co Ltd, in one of the biggest casino resorts in Macau’s Cotai district.

APE unit Asia Pioneer Entertainment Ltd is a Macau-based distribution, sales and servicing business for casino slot machines and electronic table games.

The products recently installed in the Macau market include Jumbo’s D-27 slot cabinet with the “Long Yi Fa” progressive jackpot link, featuring the “Fortune Treasure” and “Golden Horse Treasure” games, according to a Tuesday press release issued by APE.

The D-27 slot cabinet produced by Jumbo features a 27-inch dual screen and 10.1-inch configurable button touch panel. APE said the cabinet will be compliant with Macau’s latest standards, known as the Electronic Gaming Machine Technical Standards version 2.0, “in the near future.”

The standards, from Macau’s casino regulator, were published in September last year.

The APE release quoted Allen Hsu, vice president of Jumbo’s interactive department, as saying: “We appreciate the assistance that APE provided in the installation of the D-27 slot cabinet. We look forward to the strong performance of the D-27 slot cabinet with the feature of Long Yi Fa progressive jackpot” in Macau.

The release also quoted Vicky Chan, APE’s assistant general manager of corporate sales and marketing, saying that Long Yi Fa was an “innovative product” from Jumbo.

The “ergonomic D-27 slot cabinet and… popular features of Long Yi Fa,” as well as the “cabinet and jackpot feature” should provide enjoyment for players in the Macau market, she added.