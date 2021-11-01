Macau ETGs also with time warning clock end 2024: DICJ

Player screens of electronic table games (ETGs) in the Macau market are subject to the same requirement as the city’s electronic gaming machines or “slots”, regarding a clock warning players about the time they have spent on the device.

The information was affirmed by email to GGRAsia by Macau’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, also known as DICJ.

“According to Instruction No. 1/2021, the implementation timetable for electronic table games and slot machines is the same,” regarding the clock feature, the regulator said.

In September, GGRAsia had confirmed with the regulator that by the end of 2024, all player screens on Macau casino slot machines must be fitted with an intermittently flashing clock showing the local time.

The basis of that instruction was in a document called Macau EGM Technical Standards 2.0, issued earlier this year.

The gaming bureau added in its latest reply to GGRAsia that sections of another instruction – Macau ETG Technical Standards 1.0 – stated the requirement for parallel technical compliance between electronic table games and slots. Section 2.1 of the latter document states: “Electronic table games shall comply with the requirements stipulated in the Technical Standards for Electronic Gaming Machines… for Macau, wherever applicable.”