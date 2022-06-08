APE installs Konami slots at City of Dreams, Mocha Clubs

Hong Kong-listed Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd (APE) says it has arranged installation of gaming equipment from Konami Australia Pty Ltd, in the Macau casino resort City of Dreams, and in Mocha Clubs in that city.

The group’s interests include Asia Pioneer Entertainment Ltd, a Macau-based distribution, sales and servicing business for casino slot machines and electronic table games.

The Konami products feature the slot game “All Aboard – Dynamic Dash”. They are available in either a standalone progressive, or linked progressive setup, according to a Wednesday press release.

The game is being offered on either the Dimension 27 or Dimension 49F cabinet. APE said in the release that both cabinets had been approved for the Macau market recently, and were in compliance with Macau’s 2.0 gaming equipment technical standards, the most recent update.

Hideo Goto, international sales manager of Konami Australia, was cited in the press release as saying the company was “excited to work with our partner APE again for this installation”.

He described All Aboard – Dynamic Cash as “one of the hottest games of Konami in… recent years”, adding that since the game has been installed, the company keeps “receiving positive feedback from the casino operators.”

The release also quoted Vicky Chan, APE’s assistant general manager of corporate sales and marketing, as saying that Konami’s All Aboard – Dynamic Dash has had a “consistent proven performance in other countries since its debut.” She added: “We believe this game will be favoured by players and become successful in Macau.”

City of Dreams and the Mocha Clubs chain are assets of Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd.