APT in 2-year partnership with Resorts World Manila

The Asian Poker Tour (APT) has announced it extended its partnership with Philippine casino property Resorts World Manila (pictured) for two years, under an “exclusive agreement” to stage APT events there.

The APT said in a Friday press release that this year marked the 12th year of the partnership with Resorts World Manila, which has seen the staging of 25 APT-branded poker events and festivals to date.

Under the new deal, APT will organise at least two major events per year at Resorts World Manila, until end 2023.

This year, two branded events are already scheduled to take place at Resorts World Manila, namely: from April 27 to May 8; and from September 7 to 18.

The release quoted Jeff Mann, APT’s chief executive, as saying: “Like many live, large-scale events, we had to take a break for two years because of Covid, but we are already targeting at least eight major events in Asia this year.”

He added: “I am delighted – and it is appropriate – that we start on our post Covid ‘build back stronger’ campaign with our long-term partner Resorts World Manila.”

Hakan Dagtas, executive vice president and chief gaming and marketing officer at Resorts World Manila, said in prepared remarks that, before the pandemic, the property “had plans … to establish the largest poker room in Asia”.

“With the casino now returning to normal operations, those plans are firmly back on the drawing board. Our goal: to spearhead the initiative to ensure Manila becomes the poker capital of Asia,” stated Mr Dagtas.

Since Tuesday (March 1), Metro Manila has been placed under “alert level 1”, the lowest level of countermeasure against Covid-19, which allows business to operate at full capacity.